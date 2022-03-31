People’s Convoy leaves DC, headed for California

The so-called “People’s Convoy” of truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions departed the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday and are ultimately headed for California.

The group opposes “universally dangerous bills” that California’s legislature is considering, that it says would “change everything for people who want to Live, Work or Learn in the State of CA while exercising their right to medical freedom,” according to the movement’s website.

“We’re not done here,” co-organizer Mike Landis told truckers on Sunday while still at the Maryland racetrack that has been the group’s base, The Washington Post reported.

“But we’ll go to California and raise awareness on this along the way and hopefully gain more people like we did on our way here — and then once we stop this, we will come back to finish this job.”

Among some of the measures the People’s Convoy objects to include adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of vaccines required for public and private schools and mandating that law enforcement oversee public health guidance or risk funding losses, WJLA reported.

The group, which was inspired by similar protests in Canada that shut down parts of Ottawa for days, protested federal COVID-19 restrictions, including workplace vaccine mandates, during their time in the D.C. region, but made little apparent headway.

Several senators met with the People’s Convoy, including Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who was seen riding shotgun with truckers while at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland earlier this month.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) also gave truckers from the People’s Convoy a tour of the Capitol.