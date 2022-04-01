Ukraine strikes target inside Russia, regional governor says: reports

A Russian regional governor is accusing Ukraine of targeting a fuel depot inside Russia on Friday in what would be, if true, the first time that Ukraine has conducted a strike on its neighbor since Moscow’s invasion began, multiple news outlets reported.

Local Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that two people were injured after two Ukrainian helicopters allegedly flew into Russia at a low altitude and attacked a fuel depot run by Russian oil firm Rosneft, in the city of Belgorod, Reuters reported.

At least 19 people nearby were evacuated and eight fuel tanks were ablaze, according to local media, The Washington Post reported.

Reuters noted that it was not able to verify video images circulating online of the alleged attack. News outlets reported that Ukraine had not immediately commented on the alleged incident.

The city sits just over 20 miles from the Russia-Ukraine border, Reuters reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that it was “certainly” an escalation amid the ongoing conflict and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been made aware of the strike, the Post reported.

“This is not something that can be perceived as creating conditions comfortable for the continuation of negotiations,” Peskov said, according to the newspaper.

The development comes as Russia’s invasion stretches into its second month, with Russian forces remaining unsuccessful at seizing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

