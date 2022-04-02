Here is a breakdown of laws in 47 states that require reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

A Texas teacher agreed to pay a $90,000 settlement this week after he was sued by a student on First Amendment grounds for requiring a class to write out the Pledge of Allegiance.

The incident occurred in 2017 when teacher Benjie Arnold asked his class to write out the Pledge of Allegiance or receive a failing grade. The student, Mari Oliver, wrote a squiggly line on the paper, and failed the assignment as a result.

Oliver, who is Black, refused to write out the pledge over religious and social justice reasons relating to the treatment of Black Americans in the United States.

Forty-seven states in the U.S. require the Pledge of Allegiance be recited in public schools, with varying exemptions for students or staff who wish to opt out. The 1943 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, West Virginia V. Barnette, determined that no school or government can compel someone to recite the Pledge of Allegiance or salute the flag.

But states can still require it while offering exemptions. And states have varying levels of exemptions — for example, Florida and Texas allow for a student to be exempted from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance only if a parent or guardian consents.

Here is a full breakdown of states’ laws on the Pledge of Allegiance

States with no policy for the pledge

Nebraska

There is no statute in the state of Nebraska, but the state’s school board required the Pledge of Allegiance be recited at public schools in 2012.

Wyoming

Vermont

Hawaii

States that require the pledge be recited, with no clear exemptions

Georgia

Kansas

The state of Kansas does require the pledge to be recited, but leaves oversight to the state’s Board of Education.

Illinois

New Mexico

Nevada

Massachusetts

There is no clear exemption in the state of Massachusetts.



“Failure for a period of two consecutive weeks by a teacher to salute the flag and recite said pledge as aforesaid, or to cause the pupils under his charge so to do, shall be punished for every such period by a fine of not more than five dollars,” the law states.

California

The state of California requires the pledge to be recited, but leaves oversight to school districts.

Delaware

The state of Delaware requires the pledge to be recited, and a bill that would have established a clear exemption and eliminated a penalty against teachers for not leading students in the patriotic exercise was tabled in a state legislature’s committee last year.

States requiring the Pledge be recited with stricter exemptions

Texas

In Texas, a student must provide written notice from parent or guardian to gain exemption.

Florida

In Florida a student must provide a written notice form a parent a guardian to gain exemption.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, a student must provide written notice from a parent or guardian to gain exemption.

Utah

In Utah, students must provide written notice from parent or guardian to gain exemption, but the code does require schools to notify students they can opt out.

Washington

In the state of Washington, “students not reciting the pledge shall maintain a respectful silence,” according to state law.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, Exempt students “shall be required to show full respect to the flag while the pledge is being given merely by standing at attention, the boys removing the headdress.”

Virginia

In Virginia, exempt students must be quiet during recitation. The code also says every student must learn about the pledge and demonstrate knowledge of it.

Oregon

Oregon requires that exempt students remain quiet

Tennessee

In Tennessee, exempt students must remain quiet

States with new laws establishing the Pledge be recited in schools

Montana

Montana passed an update to its state law in 2021 with a clear exemption.

North Dakota

North Dakota passed an update to its state law in 2021 that says schools may authorize a voluntary recitation.

Arkansas

Arkansas passed an update to its state law in 2021 with a clear exemption.

Alabama

Alabama passed an update to its state law requiring recitation in 2019 with a clear exemption.

Iowa

Iowa passed a state law on the matter requiring recitation for the first time in 2021 with a clear exemption.

States with exemptions, but varying interpretations

Kentucky

Kentucky state law says: “Pupils shall be reminded that this Lord’s prayer is the prayer our pilgrim fathers recited when they came to this country in their search for freedom. Pupils shall be informed that these exercises are not meant to influence an individual’s personal religious beliefs in any manner.”

Alaska

Alaska requires school districts to inform people of their right not to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Oklahoma

The Sooner state requires schools post a notice in a conspicuous place informing them that they don’t have to participate.

States with clear exemptions

South Dakota

North Carolina

Mississippi

Connecticut

Michigan

New York

Ohio

Minnesota

New Hampshire

West Virginia

South Carolina

Colorado

Idaho

Wisconsin

Maryland

Maine

Missouri

Indiana

Louisiana

Rhode Island