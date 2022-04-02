Sunday shows preview: Russia-Ukraine talks remain fruitless as invasion drags on

Ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing war between the two nations is likely to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit.

This week, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Turkey and held their first in-person talks in two weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated he is open to adopting a neutral, geopolitical stance in return for a peace deal. But Ukraine has said it will not give up territory Russia has demanded.

Zelensky, who will appear on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, has asked for more assistance from the security alliance NATO and Western nations to combat the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian president has repeated calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and more fighter jets. Last Sunday, he accused the West of cowardice for a “ping-pong” debate about handing over fighter jets to his beleaguered nation.

On Friday, however, Zelensky said he believes President Biden is not afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I hold my fist or cross my fingers so that this will never happen, that any president of the United States would fear Russia, because America for us was always a symbol of democracy, and I have faith that Ukraine is also now — for Ukraine, you are also a symbol of freedom,” he told Fox News.

U.S. leaders and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have refused to institute a no-fly zone over Ukraine, expressing concern that doing so would spark a larger conflict.

During a NATO summit in late March, Stoltenberg, who is set to appear Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” reiterated the alliance’s unity in opposing the Russian invasion and said leaders would “discuss allied support to Ukraine.”

“We gather at a critical crime for our security,” he said during a speech at the summit. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Russia announced on Tuesday that it would reduce troop deployments around the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, but officials said they have only seen a limited withdrawal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is set to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, said earlier this week he was skeptical of Russia’s claims to pull back from the Kyiv region.

“What I can say is this: There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does. We’re focused on the latter,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people. And that continues as we speak.”

Peter Poroshenko, a former president of Ukraine, will appear on Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Poroshenko, like Zelensky, has spoken out fiercely against the Russian assault on his country.

“I think Putin will never catch Ukraine despite, no matter how many soldiers he has, how many missiles he has, how many nuclear missiles he has,” he told CNN’s John Berman in February. “We Ukrainians are a free people.”

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.).

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.); Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

Fox News Sunday Morning Futures — Petro Poroshenko, Former President of Ukraine; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.); West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R).