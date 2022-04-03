6 dead in shooting in downtown Sacramento
Six people are dead and several others are injured following a shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.
Police said in a statement at approximately 3:52 a.m. local time they were responding to a report of a shooting with multiple victims in the city’s downtown area.
“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” police said in a tweet.
Officers located at least 15 victims, including 6 who were deceased, police said.
DEVELOPING
