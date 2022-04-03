trending:

6 dead in shooting in downtown Sacramento

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/03/22 8:57 AM ET
Istock/Chalabala
Police car on the street.

Six people are dead and several others are injured following a shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

Police said in a statement at approximately 3:52 a.m. local time they were responding to a report of a shooting with multiple victims in the city’s downtown area.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” police said in a tweet.

Officers located at least 15 victims, including 6 who were deceased, police said.

DEVELOPING

