News

Zelensky says Russian troop withdrawal is ‘bare minimum’ toward war’s end

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/03/22 11:10 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
In this image from video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces being pulled out of his country is the least the Kremlin can do as he negotiates an end to the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

“This is the bare minimum that we have to start to deoccupation with it should be 100 percent withdrawal of troops,” Zelensky said while appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday. “First the cease-fire and then we can have a meeting with the Russian president … Let’s simply sit down together.”

Zelensky said he is willing to meet one on one with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war, which has stretched several weeks and killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced millions.

Russian officials have said they are willing to discuss an end the conflict, though there has been little breakthrough during preliminary discussions between the two countries.

The ongoing talks come as Russia begins to shift some of its resources away from Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, a move some analysts believe is an acknowledgement that Russia cannot take control of Kyiv, The Hill previously reported.

“How can you imagine the leaders of the global countries meeting at the time when the tanks will still be in our territory,” Zelensky said. “The guns, the cannons … cannot dictate as to what the future will be for Ukraine. This is what Russia started with when they started the war.”

