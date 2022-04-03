Sununu mocks Trump’s sanity at Gridiron dinner

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) roasted former President Trump during the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday, calling him crazy and joking that if he were in a mental institution “ he ain’t getting out.”

“He’s f—ing crazy,” the governor said, according to multiple reports citing those in attendance at the event, known for its roasts of politicians and other figures.

“I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution,” Sununu added. “But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”

Sununu also spoke of Trump’s visit to New Hampshire for a presidential rally, saying the former president insisted the governor ride with him to the venue.

On the ride, Sununu said Trump spoke mostly about his polling numbers before pointing to people along the route whom he said were his fans, according to The Associated Press.

“I can’t help but notice the guy he pointed at, the sign he’s holding says, ‘‘F— Trump’, ” the governor said.

The governor delivered his roast to 630 guests at the 137th dinner for Washington’s oldest association of journalists.

For more than a century, every president has addressed the Gridiron, including Trump.

But this year, President Biden did not attend the event, which has not been held for two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I get the sense even if I’m not at the dinner, I’m going to be on the menu,” Biden said in a video message, according to The Washington Post.

“We hope we’re a link between the way we were and the way we can be again — somehow,” Tom DeFrank, the club’s president, said in a welcome speech, according to the Post. “We need good humor and good fellowship. And more than ever, we need the unity that can come from both.”