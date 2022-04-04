trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Longtime DC news anchor Bruce Johnson dies at 71

by Kelsey Carolan - 04/04/22 12:23 PM ET
WUSA9

Bruce Johnson, a longtime Washington, D.C. news anchor, died at the age of 71 on Sunday, confirmed by his wife on her Facebook page.

For more than four decades, Johnson anchored the news at the CBS affiliate WUSA9. He retired in December 2020 after taking a short hiatus in 2018 when he announced he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He died of heart failure, according to WUSA9.

“Bruce Johnson was a giant of DC journalism, a father, grandfather, husband, & proud author,” Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) tweeted Sunday night. “Like many Washingtonians, he’s been a part of my life since I was a little girl, delivering the news and giving voice to DC residents. I’m heartbroken. Rest in Heaven.”

Johnson covered D.C. politics, earning two shows with his namesake at the network, and received 22 Emmy Awards for his broadcasts. He also wrote two books about former D.C. Mayor Marion Berry and D.C. drug trafficker Rayful Edmond. 

He is survived by his wife, Lori Smith-Johnson, his three children and three grandchildren.

Tags Bruce Johnson Marion Berry Muriel Bowser WUSA9

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. As Trump investigations heat up,...
  2. Late flight snags Jackson’s...
  3. Biden: Rupert Murdoch ‘most...
  4. Democratic anxiety grows over...
  5. Hollywood failed Bruce Willis
  6. Secret Service renting...
  7. Graham says if GOP were in charge,...
  8. Sen. Mark Kelly says he will vote...
  9. Biden faces rising pressure on...
  10. White House warns of potential...
  11. GOP cries ‘we told you so’ on...
  12. People on Medicare can now get up...
  13. Cawthorn tells Democrats:...
  14. Stock in Trump-linked SPAC falls...
  15. Mikhail Khodorkovsky pressures...
  16. Juan Williams: Today’s GOP has...
  17. Ukrainian Americans protest Tucker...
  18. Sore throat, fatigue added to...
Load more

Video

See all Video