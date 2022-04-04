Biden: Rupert Murdoch ‘most dangerous man in the world’

President Biden reportedly decried Fox News owner and media magnate Rupert Murdoch as the “most dangerous man in the world,” according to new reporting in a forthcoming book by a team of New York Times reporters.

Excerpts from the book “This Will Not Pass,” by journalists Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns obtained by CNN reveal Biden assessed Fox News “as one of the most destructive forces in the United States.”

The book reportedly describes Fox News as a “torrent of anti-Biden programming, stoking skepticism about vaccines and disseminating wild conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack.”

Biden’s alleged comments to Martin and Burns are the first the president has ever made publicly about Murdoch, CNN noted.

Representatives for Fox News and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since announcing his candidacy for president, Biden has regularly sparred with Fox News reporters who have peppered him with questions about his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings, his policy agenda and his verbal gaffes in the run-up to the election.

Each of Fox’s leading prime-time hosts has at some point suggested that Biden is mentally unfit to serve as president.

Biden in January infamously was caught on a hot mic chiding Peter Doocy, once of Fox’s White House corespondents, calling him a “stupid son of a bitch” after Doocy had asked a question about inflation.

During a CNN town hall last fall, Biden joked he “turns on Fox to find out how popular I am.”