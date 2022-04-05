trending:

News

Watch live: Zelensky addresses UN Security Council

by TheHill.com - 04/05/22 10:09 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
In this image from video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the United Nations Security Council Tuesday morning following his visit to a recently discovered mass grave in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Zelensky has accused Russia of committing war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

