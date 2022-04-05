trending:

News

Twitter to test an edit button

by Monique Beals - 04/05/22 6:49 PM ET
Twitter announced on Tuesday that it would begin testing an edit feature, confirming an announcement made by the company earlier this month. 

In a Tuesday tweet, the company said “we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year.”

Twitter added that it would be testing the possible feature in the next few months “to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”

Specifically, the feature will be tested on Twitter Blue, the social media giant’s paid platform, according to the company.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work,” Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s vice president of consumer product, also said in a tweet, adding that the company intended to “approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”

Sullivan said that an edit feature was the most requested change that Twitter has had for years. 

The company added in its announcement that “no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” a nod to a Monday tweet from Elon Musk, who was recently added to Twitter’s board of directors and is now the company’s largest shareholder. 

“Do you want an edit button?” the Tesla CEO said in an earlier tweet.

In response to Musk’s poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

The company had announced that it was working on the feature on April 1 and on Tuesday confirmed that they “weren’t joking.”

