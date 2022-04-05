trending:

Schiff tests positive for COVID-19

by Monique Beals - 04/05/22 10:23 PM ET
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is seen as the Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds a business meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022 to consider former Trump administration officials Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr. in contempt of Congress.
California Rep. Adam Schiff (D) announced on Tuesday evening that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Schiff, who is vaccinated, announced his positive test result in a tweet.

“This evening, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines.”

The 61-year-old California Democrat also encouraged others to get vaccinated against the virus.  

Several other lawmakers and political figures have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who was “asymptomatic and feeling well,” and former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who had “mild cold symptoms.”

CIA Director William Burns announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus, just one day after a meeting with President Biden. That meeting, however, was socially distanced, and Burns was wearing an N95 mask.

The positive test results come as daily COVID-19 case numbers and death rates fall in the U.S. after a significant uptick in January that was fueled in large part by the highly infectious omicron variant. 

