News

Hassan raises $4.3M in first quarter of 2022

by Julia Manchester - 04/06/22 9:06 AM ET
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) arrives to hear White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain address a Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Greg Nash

Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-N.H.) reelection campaign said on Wednesday that she raised $4.3 million in the first quarter of the year.

According to the campaign, 95 percent of donors’ contributions last quarter were $100 or less. The latest fundraising total leaves Hassan with $7.5 million in the bank.

Hassan’s campaign said the haul was the most ever in the state for this quarter and was the third-highest quarterly haul in New Hampshire history.

The incumbent senator raked in $3.1 million in the final quarter of 2021.

Her campaign said in a statement on Wednesday that Hassan’s fundraising track record this cycle gives her an advantage over the state’s multicandidate GOP Senate primary.

“While the Republican primary candidates navigate a four, and potentially five, person primary, our campaign remains laser-focused on lifting up Senator Hassan’s record of getting results for New Hampshire,” said Hassan’s campaign manager, Aaron Jacobs.

In March, Hassan’s campaign announced a $13 million reservation in fall airtime ahead of the midterm elections.

On the GOP side, Republicans have struggled to recruit a high-profile candidate to run against Hassan. Last year, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) opted to run for reelection instead, dealing a major blow to Senate Republicans working to flip the seat. New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse, Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and Don Bolduc are among the Republicans vying to take on Hassan. Last week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Bruce Fenton also entered the Republican primary.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”

