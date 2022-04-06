American women face higher avoidable death rate than other high income countries: study

Women between ages 18 and 49 in the U.S. have higher avoidable death rates, including pregnancy-related complications, than other high-income nations, a study out Tuesday found.

The Commonwealth Fund’s report indicated that women in the U.S. have an avoidable mortality rate of 198 per 100,000 as the country has long had the highest maternal mortality rate in terms of pregnancy-related complications.

“A high rate of cesarean sections, inadequate prenatal care, and elevated rates of chronic illnesses like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease may be factors contributing to the high U.S. maternal mortality rate,” the report said.

The United Kingdom was the next highest, with an avoidable death rate of 146 per 100,000 women.

But in addition to the higher death rates overall, Black women in the U.S. are almost three times more likely to die from complications related to their pregnancy than their white counterparts.

The report also showed that, in terms of the general health of women of reproductive age, American women are less likely to have regular doctor appointments and more likely to struggle to pay their medical bills.

Only 26 percent of women of reproductive age rated the U.S. health care system as “very good” or “good.” Sweden received the next lowest percentage with 58 percent of women scoring the heath system with a high rating, more than double the U.S.’s score.

The other countries included in the study were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland, all of which are considered high-income.