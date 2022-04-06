trending:

ADL slams GOP senator who suggested Biden’s SCOTUS pick would defend Nazis

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/06/22 10:12 AM ET
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) gives an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Greg Nash

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) blasted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) for suggesting that Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, would provide legal defense to Nazis if given the chance.

“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” Cotton said on the Senate floor this week. “This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them.”

The ADL in a statement Tuesday evening called Cotton’s remarks “shameful.”

“To use a Nazi analogy as some sort of twisted way to attack Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is reprehensible,” the organization said. “We’ve said it a thousand times and we’ll say it again: stop trivializing the Holocaust for political gain.”

Cotton’s office did not return a request for comment.

Cotton and other GOP senators have spent the last several days attacking Jackson, arguing she is not tough enough on crime and painting her as the most liberal justice ever nominated to the court.

Yet three Republican senators said this week they will vote to support her nomination, clearing the way for her confirmation later this week.

Cotton is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

