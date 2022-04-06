Watch live: Biden addresses national construction workers union
President Biden on Wednesday will deliver remarks to the national conference of North America’s Building Trades Unions, the AFL-CIO department for workers in the construction industry.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
