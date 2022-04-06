trending:

News

Watch live: Biden addresses national construction workers union

by TheHill.com - 04/06/22 10:45 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks after a NATO summit in Brussels
Associated Press/Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters on March 24, 2022, in Brussels.

President Biden on Wednesday will deliver remarks to the national conference of North America’s Building Trades Unions, the AFL-CIO department for workers in the construction industry.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags AFL-CIO Biden conference District of Columbia Joe Biden labor NABTU United States Washington D.C. white house

