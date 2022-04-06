Police arrest third suspect in Sacramento shooting

Sacramento police have arrested a third suspect in connection to Sunday’s mass shooting at a busy shopping strip in the California city, which left six people dead and 12 others injured.

The Sacramento Police Department said they arrested 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson late on Monday. Dawson was seen in the aftermath of the shooting carrying a firearm, but police said there is no evidence his gun was used in the shooting.

Dawson faces charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, but at this time he is not charged with crimes directly related to the shooting.

Dawson was released on a $500,000 bail on Tuesday, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Police have already detained two other suspects in connection to the shooting. Sacramento police arrested 27-year-old Smiley Martin a day after arresting his brother, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin.

Immediately after the tragedy, police recovered a handgun that had been converted into a weapon with the capability of automatic gunfire and said more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Dandrae Martin faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Smiley Martin faces charges related to the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

Police say the shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire in a busy shopping strip in the city, damaging buildings and vehicles, fatally shooting six and wounding 12 others with various injuries.

According to local NBC affiliate KCRA Channel 3, seven of the 12 victims who were hospitalized have been released from local hospitals.

Among those injured is Smiley Martin, who police are guarding until he recovers and can be booked into jail.

Outrage over the mass shooting has spurred politicians, including President Biden, to renew cries for more gun control.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D) on Tuesday told KCRA he supported legislation in the California legislature that would enable private citizens to sue gun manufacturers, who are shielded under federal law from civil action when a weapon of they made is used in a crime.

“We all have to look inside and see what we can do better. But this is a national issue and until we come to grips with curing this sickness around the glorification of violence and the proliferation of multi-fire weapons, this is going to, unfortunately, continue to happen,” Steinberg said in the interview.