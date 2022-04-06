trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID

by Kelsey Carolan - 04/06/22 2:41 PM ET
Attorney General Merrick Garland addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., to announce enforcement actions over criminal Russian activity involving crypto currency.
Greg Nash
Attorney General Merrick Garland addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., to announce enforcement actions over criminal Russian activity involving crypto currency.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon after learning that he was exposed to the virus.

Garland held a press conference Wednesday morning alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco about new actions against Russian criminal activity. Garland, along with the other officials, did not wear a mask while speaking at the podium to a room of reporters.

He also attended the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington Saturday night, which appears to have set off a potential COVID-19 outbreak. Other A-list attendees including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also announced they tested positive this week. 

Another half-dozen journalists and members of the White House and National Security Council staff also said they tested positive, according to a report by The Washington Post

The Department of Justice said that Garland is not currently experiencing symptoms but will isolate at home for at least five days, following CDC guidelines.

Tags Adam Schiff christopher wray Gina Raimondo Joaquin Castro Lisa Monaco Merrick Garland

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. 6 state AGs threaten to investigate ...
  2. Biden targets Putin’s ...
  3. Supreme Court halts ruling against ...
  4. Fauci tells Chris Wallace of ...
  5. Herschel Walker leads Warnock in ...
  6. GOP moderates send message on Supreme ...
  7. ADL slams GOP senator who suggested ...
  8. Nobel economists were dead wrong on ...
  9. 45 House Democrats call on Census ...
  10. GOP sends Biden warning shot on ...
  11. Jen Psaki must resign — immediately
  12. Arizona Supreme Court declines GOP ...
  13. These 5 cities have the highest gas ...
  14. Tennessee bill would eliminate age ...
  15. Pentagon: Russian forces outside ...
  16. Protection against COVID-19 infection ...
  17. Burr asks Biden administration for ...
  18. Building near deadly Surfside condo ...
Load more

Video

See all Video