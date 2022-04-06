Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon after learning that he was exposed to the virus.

Garland held a press conference Wednesday morning alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco about new actions against Russian criminal activity. Garland, along with the other officials, did not wear a mask while speaking at the podium to a room of reporters.

He also attended the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington Saturday night, which appears to have set off a potential COVID-19 outbreak. Other A-list attendees including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also announced they tested positive this week.

Another half-dozen journalists and members of the White House and National Security Council staff also said they tested positive, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The Department of Justice said that Garland is not currently experiencing symptoms but will isolate at home for at least five days, following CDC guidelines.