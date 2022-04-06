trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Yellen says US will not participate in G-20 meetings if Russia present

by Caroline Vakil - 04/06/22 2:58 PM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Greg Nash

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the United States would not be participating in Group of 20 meetings if Russia was present.

“So President Biden’s made it clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual in any — for Russia — in any of the financial institutions,” Yellen said during a House hearing.

“He’s asked that Russia be removed from the G-20,” Yellen said in response to a question at the hearing, adding, “And I’ve made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there.”

Yellen is expected to attend an April meeting in Bali of G-20 finance ministers.

A full summit made up of the leaders of the G-20 nations is scheduled for later in the year. Given the recent reports of atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine, Biden and leaders from Western Europe may not attend if Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted on coming to such a meeting.

The Biden administration separately on Wednesday announced its latest round of sanctions against Russia, which includes penalties on Putin’s daughters.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Treasury Department for comment.

Tags Biden Janet Yellen Joe Biden Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. 6 state AGs threaten to investigate ...
  2. Biden targets Putin’s ...
  3. Supreme Court halts ruling against ...
  4. Fauci tells Chris Wallace of ...
  5. Herschel Walker leads Warnock in ...
  6. GOP moderates send message on Supreme ...
  7. 45 House Democrats call on Census ...
  8. Nobel economists were dead wrong on ...
  9. ADL slams GOP senator who suggested ...
  10. Jen Psaki must resign — immediately
  11. GOP sends Biden warning shot on ...
  12. Arizona Supreme Court declines GOP ...
  13. These 5 cities have the highest gas ...
  14. Protection against COVID-19 infection ...
  15. Trump gets attention for saying he ...
  16. Pentagon: Russian forces outside ...
  17. Tennessee bill would eliminate age ...
  18. Building near deadly Surfside condo ...
Load more

Video

See all Video