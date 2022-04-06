Trump endorses ‘warrior’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, other House GOP 2020 objectors

Former President Trump announced on Wednesday he would be endorsing first-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) along with a slew of other House Republicans who objected to certifying 2020 election results in his favor.

Greene is an outspoken Trump supporter, as is Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), whom Trump also announced Wednesday he would be backing.

The House Republican endorsements by Trump come one day after Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.) became the fourth GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot to announce he would not seek reelection.

In his endorsement of Greene, Trump called the Georgia Republican “a warrior in Congress.”

“She doesn’t back down, she doesn’t give up, and she has ALWAYS been with ‘Trump,’” the former president said in a statement through his Save America PAC.

“She loves our Country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement. Marjorie is running for re-election to Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he added.

Greene said in a statement that she was “honored and grateful to have such a strong endorsement from my favorite President and the greatest President of my lifetime.”

In endorsing Jordan, another staunch Trump supporter in the House and one who reportedly spoke with Trump during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, the former president said the congressman “is a truly outstanding man, and a fighter like no other.”

Trump on Wednesday also endorsed Reps. Gregory Murphy (R-S.C.), Brian Mast (R-Fla.), Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Carol Miller (R-W.Va.), all of whom objected to Congress’s certification of the 2020 election results.

In all, 147 Republicans in the House and Senate voted to object to the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6 in an attempt to hand Trump a win. That process was stopped for hours when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during Congress’s official count of Electoral College votes that affirmed President Biden’s victory.