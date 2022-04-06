Ukraine tells civilians in east to flee with Russian offensive expected

Civilians in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions have been urged to evacuate ahead of an expected Russian offensive in the area.

Officials anticipate a Russian offensive in Donbas, which includes the two eastern regions, after Russian forces withdrew from areas around Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. A Russian offensive is also expected in parts of eastern Kharkiv.

“You need to evacuate now, while this possibility still exists,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian TV, according to the The Wall Street Journal. “Later, people will be under fire and under threat of death. We won’t be able to help because it will be practically impossible to cease fire.”

The development comes as close to 5,000 people were evacuated from besieged areas of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported, including about 1,700 from Mariupol, which has seen some of the worst devastation during Russia’s invasion.

Officials have reported difficulty and civilian deaths as they attempt to evacuate civilians in Mariupol and elsewhere, with Ukrainian officials alleging early on during the invasion that Russia was not adhering to ceasefire agreements.

Talks between the two sides have so far remained fruitless.

The pleas for civilians to flee east also comes amid recent footage showing the devastation of Bucha, which is close to Kyiv, where dead bodies strewn on streets. The mayor of Bucha also said that close to 300 people were buried in mass graves.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged on Sunday that Russia was committing genocide, a claim that Poland’s president said Wednesday was “hard to deny.”