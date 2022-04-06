UK’s Johnson says ‘biological males’ should not compete in female sports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that transgender female athletes should not compete in women’s sports.

Johnson was asked by a reporter about the government’s recent announcement to exempt transgender people from a ban on conversion therapy for gay and bisexual people.

The reporter asked during the interview if Johnson’s earlier remarks indicated the government could end up banning conversion therapy for transgender children in the United Kingdom (U.K.).

The prime minister said the issue presented “novel concepts” but added that, “at the very least,” parents should be involved in their children’s decisions around gender.

“Secondly, I don’t think that biological males should be competing in females’ sporting events, and maybe that’s a controversial thing, but it just seems to me to be sensible,” he added.

“And I also happen to think that women should have spaces which are — whether it’s in hospital or prisons or change rooms or wherever — which are dedicated to women,” he added.

The announcement by the U.K. government last week to ban conversion therapy for gay and bisexual people but not transgender people has been rebuked by charities and lawmakers, according to the BBC.

More than 100 groups exited a global LGBT conference that was slated to take place this summer in the U.K. over the decision, Sky News reported.

The news also comes after a transgender woman who was slated to compete in the British National Omnium Championship was blocked from participating by the governing body of the sport.

Several Republican governors in the U.S. have signed legislation that would block transgender female athletes from competing in sports that align with their gender identity, though two Republican governors — from Utah and Indiana — have vetoed such legislation.