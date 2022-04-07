Discovery announces new WarnerMedia leadership ahead of acquisition

Discovery Inc. has announced an executive leadership team to head WarnerMedia as a major merger between the two companies is finalized this month.

Channing Dungey will continue as Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, while Casey Bloys continues as Chief Content Officer of HBO & HBO Max, the company announced. Kathleen Finch will assume a newly created role of Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, a new, consolidated organization comprising the company’s more than 40 US Networks.

“We are so excited to bring the heritage and legacies of these two great companies together by creating Warner Bros. Discovery, and I am proud that our new executive management team blends world-class leaders from both organizations as we take our first step toward one single cohesive, collaborative culture,” David Zaslav, future CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement. “Today’s announcement combines a strong team of professional managers in a simpler organizational structure, with fewer layers, more accountability and a singular strategic focus as a global pure-play content company. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves with this team so that, together, we can write this next exciting chapter.”

Discovery earlier this year announced that Chris Licht, formerly an executive producer for CBS’ The Late Show and Morning Joe visionary at MSNBC, would take over as the president of CNN Global, following the departure of Jeff Zucker.

WarnerMedia’s previous CEO, Jason Kilar, announced earlier this week he would be stepping down from his position upon completion of the merger with Discovery.

The Department of Justice approved WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery in February, and the deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.