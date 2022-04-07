Sinema says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) announced on Thursday that she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, joining other Senate Democrats and three Republicans backing the judge.

Sinema pointed to Jackson’s knowledge, trial court experience and “commitment to respect precedent” in a statement announcing her intent to support her confirmation.

“After meeting with Judge Jackson, reviewing her record, and listening to her testimony, I’m proud to support her nomination to be our next Supreme Court Justice,” Sinema said.

“Judge Jackson brings to the bench a wealth of knowledge, more trial court experience than all other current Supreme Court Justices combined, a commitment to respect precedent, and a proven independent, pragmatic approach to judicial decisions. Judge Jackson has exceptional qualifications and will serve our country well in the years to come,” she added.

Prior to Thursday, Sinema had not signaled how she would vote on Jackson’s confirmation. She did, however, vote to advance the judge’s nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Sinema’s statement came hours before the Senate is set to hold a final vote on Jackson’s nomination. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said he expects the vote to occur at around 1:45 p.m., depending on how long members speak before the vote.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) are the only Republicans who have said they will support elevating Jackson to the bench.

Sinema has been a crucial swing vote on other Democratic priorities under the Biden administration, bucking her party a few times last year.

The Arizona Democrat would not get on board with parts of the party’s social spending and climate package, and she objected to changing the legislative filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.