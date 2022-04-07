Pink Floyd reunites to raise money for Ukraine

Pink Floyd is getting back together for their first song in nearly three decades, releasing a tune aimed at raising money for aid to Ukraine.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” will be released Friday, the band announced in a Thursday Twitter post.

The track samples a song from Andriy Khlynyuk, a Ukraine-born singer for the band BoomBox, who halted his United States concert tour and returned home “to defend his country” amid Russia’s invasion, which began in February.

1/3 Tonight at midnight, Pink Floyd will release a new song, 'Hey Hey Rise Up', which sees David Gilmour and Nick Mason joined by Guy Pratt & Nitin Sawhney, with an extraordinary vocal by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox.

Pink Floyd joined with Khlynyuk to “support his message of resistance,” the group said in a preview video teasing the charity single.

Pink Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour told The Guardian of the effort, “It’s really a difficult and frustrating thing to see this extraordinarily crazy, unjust attack by a major power on an independent, peaceful, democratic nation.”

“The frustration of seeing that and thinking ‘what the f— can I do?’ is sort of unbearable,” Gilmour, who has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, said.

The English performer said that he phoned his bandmates, who agreed to get on board with the effort.

“I wouldn’t do this with many more things, but it’s so vitally, vitally important that people understand what’s going on there and do everything within their power to change that situation,” he said. “And the thought, also, that mine and Pink Floyd’s support of the Ukrainians could help boost morale in those areas: they need to know the whole world supports them.”

Proceeds from the song will go to Ukrainian humanitarian relief, the band said.