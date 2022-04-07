Former congressional aide pleads guilty to theft through bonuses, inflated salary

A former congressional aide pleaded guilty on Thursday to fraudulently inflating his salary and bonus payments.

Authorities in a statement released by the Department of Justice said Sterling Carter of Glenwood, Ga., pleaded guilty to theft of public funds in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Carter had been employed as director of operations in Rep. Brad Schneider’s (D-Ill.) office.

According to court documents, from November 2019 to January 2021, Carter routinely submitted fraudulent paperwork that allowed him to receive a higher salary and bonuses than he should have been awarded.

The statement from Justice said Carter received nearly $80,000 in unauthorized salary and bonus payments.

Carter was able to keep the theft from the congressman and his chief of staff, the Justice Department said, by falsely representing what he was paid through communications and a budget spreadsheet.

In a statement to The Hill, Schneider’s spokesperson said Carter was terminated on January 13.

“The office then began working closely with the Department of Justice to uncover and seek justice for funds lost through fraud and abuse of Carter’s position as director of operations. The office is determined to pursue justice for American taxpayers, repayment for the loss to the U.S. Treasury, and to make right by the U.S. Congress,” the spokesperson said.

Carter, 24, faces up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is set to take place on July 28.

Updated: 4:41 p.m.