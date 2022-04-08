This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill
This week, the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson will be the court’s first Black female justice.
Senators voted 53-47 on Jackson’s confirmation with GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) joining Democrats on the vote. Following the vote, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) noted, “The energy in that room and the overwhelming emotion was just laid evident.”
Watch the video for more must-watch moments on Capitol Hill.
