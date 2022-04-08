Jayapal looks to boost progressives with key midterm endorsements

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) has endorsed a series of progressive candidates entering Democratic primary elections as the November midterms near, The Hill has confirmed.

Jayapal, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is backing five diverse House aspirants spanning the battleground map, aiming to add more left-wing fire to her caucus on Capitol Hill.

She is supporting Robert Garcia in California’s 42nd Congressional District, Delia Ramirez in Illinois’s 3rd Congressional District, Donna Edwards in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, Nida Allam in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District and Summer Lee in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, each with a $5,000 contribution totaling $25,000.

“Nida, Robert, Donna, Summer, and Delia represent the best of what we have to offer,” Jayapal said in a release on Friday. “They are activists, organizers, and bold champions for the progressive agenda. They will fight hard for climate action, Medicare for All, and a fair minimum wage.”

The endorsements come as progressives are looking to add significantly more manpower ahead of what’s expected to be a challenging House cycle for Democrats. They believe a popular platform of universal health care and increased wages will help persuade voters to turn out for a newer slate of liberals helping to challenge the party in power and Republicans at the ballot box.

“As we head into one of the most consequential midterm elections ever, and Democrats prepare to make their case to the American people on why we deserve to retain our majorities in Congress, it’s important that we have strong progressives who are unafraid to stand up to corporate greed and fight hard on behalf of the people,” Jayapal said.

USA Today was first to report the news of Jayapal’s candidate selection.

Democrats’ eyes are on progressives, who have suffered some of their own recent down-ballot losses while also pushing for President Biden’s legislative agenda in Congress. They believe an increased presence in the House will only help lawmakers organize a stronger push for their top priorities with Biden in the White House.