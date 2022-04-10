Sullivan: US wants to see an ‘independent Ukraine’ and ‘a weakened and isolated Russia’

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. ultimately wants to see an “independent Ukraine” and “a weakened and isolated Russia.”

Host Chuck Todd asked Sullivan during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if the Biden administration is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that Ukraine wins its war against Russia.

“Our policy is unequivocal that we will do whatever we can to help Ukraine succeed. And it will be … President Zelensky and the democratically elected government of Ukraine that determines what that success constitutes,” said Sullivan.

“But at the end of the day, what we want to see is a free and independent Ukraine, a weakened and isolated Russia, and a stronger, more unified, more determined West,” he added. “We believe that all three of those objectives are in sight, can be accomplished.”

Ukraine has recently achieved some progress in its war against Russia, with both Ukrainian and U.S. officials saying that the battle of Kyiv had essentially been won by its defenders.

However, while appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sullivan warned of the possibility of more hardships for Ukraine, noting the appointment of a new Russian general, known for carrying out brutal attacks in Syria, to lead the invasion.

“We’ve seen scorched-earth warfare already, we’ve seen atrocities and war crimes, and mass killings and horrifying and shocking images from towns like Bucha and the rocket attack at Kramatorsk,” he said.