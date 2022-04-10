NYC mayor tests positive for COVID-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning and has gone into isolation.

“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” Adams’s office said in a statement.

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” his office said. “He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.”

New York City currently provides the coronavirus antivirals Paxlovid from Pfizer and molnupiravir from Merck and Ridgeback free of cost to residents with a prescription.

Adams’s COVID-19 infection comes as cases in New York City have begun to rise again, most likely due to the presence of the BA.2 “stealth” variant that similarly caused cases to rise in Europe and Asia.

According to the most recent data from the New York City government, the seven-day average for new cases in the city has risen from a low of about 620 cases at the beginning of March to more than 1,800 cases as of last week.

Among U.S. states, New York currently ranks fifth for the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases with 21.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to COVID Act Now’s data tracker. Roughly 90 percent of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated while about a third have received a booster shot.