Two dead, 10 injured in Iowa night club shooting

Two people are dead and ten others were wounded in a shooting at a night club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, reported local station WHO13, an affiliate of Nexstar.

According to a Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) statement, the shooting took place at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge early Sunday morning. Officers arriving at the scene found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two individuals died from their injuries, while ten others were transported to nearby medical facilities, according to the station.

Police has not made any arrests in the shooting as of Sunday afternoon, but said there was no continuing threat to the public.

This incident follows a number of mass shootings in the U.S. in the past few weeks, including one in Sacramento, Calif., that resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries for 12 others.

In response to the incident, California lawmakers have introduced legislation that allows citizens to file civil lawsuits against those who traffic illegal firearms in the state.

On Friday evening, three people were killed in the robbery of a shooting range in Grantville, Ga.

And last weekend, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded in a shooting at a concert in the Dallas, Tex. area.

The Hill has reached out to the Cedar Rapids Police Department for more information.