Budget airlines canceled hundreds of flights this weekend

Major budget airlines canceled hundreds flights again over the weekend, citing weather and air traffic control-related issues.

JetBlue Airways canceled 13 percent of its flights on Sunday, and Spirit Airlines canceled 14 percent of flights, according to FlightAware.

Both budget airlines also reported significant delays, including 34 percent of JetBlue’s flights and 19 percent of Spirit’s trips scheduled for the day.

As of Sunday afternoon, JetBlue had canceled over 330 flights over the weekend, and Spirit had canceled over 470.

Just last week, JetBlue placed a $3.6 billion bid to acquire Spirit, which was already set to merge with Frontier, another budget airline.

“We had some big news at JetBlue this week, and while that has rightly been the focus of a lot of buzz, I want to assure you our #1 priority right now is the operation,” Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president, said in an email to employees after the weekend’s cancellations, according to USA Today.

“We are letting you and our customers down, and that is not consistent with what we stand for,” Geraghty’s letter added, citing bad weather conditions and air traffic control issues as a reason for “cascading problems” facing the airline this month.

Similarly, Spirit spokesperson Erik Hofmeyer told USA Today that the cancellations were also because of the lasting impact of poor weather in Florida, as well as air traffic control issues.

Last week, thousands of flights were canceled in large part due to severe weather in Florida. Last Sunday’s cancellations included 35 percent of Spirit Airlines flights, or about 300 trips, and 33 percent of JetBlue flights, accounting for some 360 flights.