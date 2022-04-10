Evacuations underway as battle looms in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Saturday that at least nine humanitarian corridors would open to evacuate civilians from the country amid Russia’s ongoing unprovoked full-scale military attack on Ukraine.

Ukrainian Railways also announced in a Telegram message on Sunday that multiple “evacuation trains” would depart from eastern Ukraine and transport people farther west.

The increased evacuation efforts come after Moscow has continued its attack on the besieged country.

On Friday, a Russian missile attack on a Kramatorsk, Ukraine, rail station killed at least 52 people and injured more than 100 others as people were attempting to flee the country.

In that attack on the train station, the Russian missile involved had a Russian phrase written on its side that translated to “for the children.” Russian propaganda has alleged that Ukraine has purposefully killed civilians, including children, throughout the war.

But children were reportedly among those left dead in the attack at the station. Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office reported that women and children made up the majority of the nearly 4,000 people sheltering inside the station at the time of the attack.

As of Sunday, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights announced that at least 1,793 civilians have been killed in Moscow’s attacks, including more than 140 children, though the office said it “believes that the actual figures are considerably higher.”