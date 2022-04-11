Watch live: Biden meets virtually with Indian Prime Minister Modi
President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet online to discuss issues including food supply chain disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has not joined other nations in imposing sanctions on Russia.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
