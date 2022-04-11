trending:

News

Watch live: Biden meets virtually with Indian Prime Minister Modi

by TheHill.com - 04/11/22 10:00 AM ET
FILE – President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. President Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Modi, Monday, April 11, 2022 when the two will virtually discuss the Ukraine war and other matters. India has earned Russian praise by maintaining a neutral stance in the war. India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet online to discuss issues including food supply chain disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has not joined other nations in imposing sanctions on Russia.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

