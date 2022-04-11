NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell joins Washington Post

Longtime NBC News Capitol Hill reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell is joining The Washington Post.

Caldwell, who has been reporting from the halls of Congress for NBC since 2014, is leaving the outlet to serve as as co-author of the Post’s Early 202 newsletter and an anchor of Washington Post Live.

The Post, in an announcement on Monday morning, said it has plans for Caldwell to become a “marquee anchor for Live, appearing weekly to lead news-making interviews with elected officials, decision-makers and other influencers in Washington and beyond.”

In a string of tweets on Monday, Caldwell said a move to the Post “feels like the right thing at right now.”

“I’ve spent 7 1/2 years at NBC News and I love this place so much,” she said. “I have become a better reporter here and NBC taught me how to do television. I am forever grateful.”