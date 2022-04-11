Watch live: Biden announces new actions to fight gun crime
President Biden will discuss new policies to track so-called ghost gun home assembly kits, including serial numbers and background checks, as with other gun sales. The president is expected to announce Steve Dettelbach as his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.