trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Russian forces targeting civilian areas in eastern Ukraine

by Kelsey Carolan - 04/11/22 10:38 AM ET
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of a convoy of armored vehicles and trucks in eastern Ukraine.

Russian troops are preparing for a new offensive in the eastern region of Ukraine — appearing to mainly target civilian areas — according to Ukrainian officials.

“The enemy has almost finished preparation for [an] assault on the east, the attack will begin soon,” Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for Ukraine’s defense ministry, said at a news conference Monday.

Russia’s attack on a train station on Friday in the eastern city Kramatorsk — killing over 57 civilians — indicated to Ukrainian officials that Moscow has begun to shift its focus geographically after failing to take over Kyiv. 

An additional 11 civilians were killed in another major eastern city, Kharkiv, after Russian forces launched 66 different attacks Sunday, the regional governor of Kharkiv said Monday. Satellite images also appeared to show an 8-mile-long convoy of Russian military vehicles moving toward the Donbas area in southeastern Ukraine, according to an NBC News report. 

“Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday night in a public address. “But we are preparing for their actions. We will respond.”

Since Friday, about 13,400 civilians have been evacuated from eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, as reported by The New York Times. However, Ukrainians have accused Russia of targeting evacuation routes as civilians tried to escape in the past.

Ukrainian officials’ warning that Russia is shifting its focus on the eastern region came as Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia, told state television Russia will not halt its military operations despite ongoing peace talks.

Tags Civilian targets Eastern Ukraine governor russia Sergey Lavrov ukraine

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Zelensky on NATO: ‘No longer ...
  2. Veteran actor says Will Smith must ...
  3. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  4. Are we witnessing the beginning of ...
  5. Democrats weighed down by Biden ...
  6. The Memo: Bad economic news haunts ...
  7. Steve Israel: A bump in Biden ...
  8. John Lennon’s son performs ...
  9. Democrats face tough climb on winning ...
  10. Biden announces ban on unlicensed ...
  11. White House adviser: Extending TSA ...
  12. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ...
  13. Why do so many still believe the 2020 ...
  14. CDC warns of meningococcal disease ...
  15. Gottlieb says Biden and Pelosi at ...
  16. McConnell: If Republicans retake ...
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report – Is ...
  18. Cheney sets personal fundraising ...
Load more

Video

See all Video