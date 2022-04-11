CNN reporter in Shanghai: ‘I can’t go outside’

A CNN reported stationed in Shanghai described being locked down by government authorities on Monday as China deals with the latest wave of the coronavirus.

“If you think Wuhan 2020 was bad, welcome to Shanghai 2022,” reporter David Culver said during an appearance on the network’s morning program New Day. “This has been like no other lockdown. And it’s in the country’s cosmopolitan and most affluent financial hub, of all places.”

Culver said he on Sunday evening heard government health officials taping the door shut at the residence he is staying in along with that of others in his neighborhood.

“They’re placing a paper seal, so as it keep it closed,” he explained. “Some buildings with positive cases inside, they’re locked shut from the outside.”

Chinese health officials are using pad and bicycle locks in some cases to keep doors locked and people separated, Culver said, leading to shortages in food and other supplies in some cases.

“I can’t go outside that door,” he said. “There’s a seal and if I break that, there are repercussions for that.”

Culver’s reporting comes as the Chinese government works to beat back another wave from the newest strain of the coronavirus, which has caused an uptick in cases in recent weeks.

A U.S. health official on Monday said the White House is not overly concerned about a slight rise in cases, and continue to monitor the pandemic with the help of global partners.