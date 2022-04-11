Norah O’Donnell inks new deal with CBS

CBS’s Norah O’Donnell has signed a new deal to remain with the network as the anchor and managing editor of its evening newscast, the network confirmed on Monday.

Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS News and Stations, announced the deal with O’Donnell to staff during a daily editorial call Monday morning, saying under her direction, the show had “proven itself to be a formidable broadcast, delivering impactful reporting that has reverberated across the country.”

“It has stood out in the news landscape for its range of reporting, award-winning journalism and exclusive investigations, as well as its proximity to events in Washington where Norah’s political reporting background enhances our nightly and breaking news coverage,” Khemlani said. “We are extremely proud of the program Norah and the ‘Evening News’ team have created, and we look forward to continuing this important work together.”

Khemlani said O’Donnell will continue to be based in Washington, D.C., where the network’s evening newscast has been broadcast from in recent years.

News of a deal between O’Donnell and the network was first reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter, which noted CBS has now locked down two of its leading editorial talents ahead of the November midterms elections and 2024 presidential race. Morning anchor Gayle King signed a new deal in January.

“I am so excited about what’s ahead,” O’Donnell said on Monday. “Many people ask me about this broadcast and I always say we built trust in this news organization and this broadcast by telling the truth. It’s the cornerstone of what we do every night. And I’ve never worked with a better group of people than I do now at CBS News.”

CBS earned headlines and some blowback internally earlier this month for hiring former White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as a political contributor and commentator, a move Khemlani had seemingly telegraphed in remarks about editorial strategy in recent weeks.