Queen Elizabeth II says COVID left her ‘tired and exhausted’

Queen Elizabeth II last week said that her recent battle with COVID-19 left her “tired and exhausted.”

The monarch shared her experience in a virtual address with Royal London Hospital last week celebrating the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit.

The Queen spoke with another former COVID-19 patient, Asef Hussain, who was at the event with his wife, Shamina.

Hussain was admitted to the east London hospital in December 2020 due to the virus, BBC reported. He spent seven weeks on a ventilator and is still recovering while using a portable oxygen machine.

Hussain was one of three family members to be admitted to the east London hospital due to COVID-19. His father and brother both succumbed to the virus, BBC reported.

“It [COVID-19] does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?” Queen Elizebeth said to Hussian and the hospital staff during the virtual call, adding that she had suffered “mild cold-like symptoms” as well.

Shamina Hussian also told the Queen that their 500 family members and friends held a Zoom call to pray for her husband’s health to be restored,

The monarch’s virtual visit comes as questions about her health have become a major focal point in recent months.

Last October, the monarch spent a night at a hospital dealing with an ​​unspecified ailment and was then instructed by her medical team to rest.

The Queen also tested positive for COVID-19 in February, experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

In one of her first public appearances since her COVID-19 diagnosis, the Queen joined family members for a memorial service honoring her late husband, Prince Philip, last month.

Queen Elizabeth II was visiting the Royal London Hospital to hear updates on the medical facility’s “Queen Elizabeth Unit,” a 155-bed unit that has housed over 800 COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, the BBC noted.