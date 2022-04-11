Anderson Cooper reveals he has COVID

Anderson Cooper announced via social media on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The CNN anchor posted on his Instagram story saying, “Just tested positive for Covid.”

“Thankfully the kids are negative. Hope to get back to work soon,” he added, referring to his young sons Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke.

Cooper did not provide further details on if he was experiencing any symptoms or if he intended to work remotely from home.

Despite COVID-19 daily cases dropping after a surge earlier this year amid the highly contagious omicron variant, several other high-profile people have recently reported that they contracted the virus — and cases are now rising in some areas.

Earlier on Monday, country music star Kelsea Ballerini, who was scheduled to host the 2022 CMT Music Awards that night, announced on social media that she tested positive for the virus and would be hosting the show from home.

Political circles in Washington have also seen outbreaks in the past week .

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Cabinet members including Attorney General Merrick Garland and a string of lawmakers have all tested positive in recent days.

Pelosi tested negative on Monday and planned to leave isolation on Tuesday “at the direction of the Capitol’s Attending Physician and consistent with CDC guidelines for asymptomatic individuals.”

Across the country, the U.S. reported just over 28,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a significant drop from the more than 470,000 daily cases reported in the U.S. in January and on par with recent weeks.