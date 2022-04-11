LA mayor race a dead heat between Karen Bass and Rick Caruso: poll

The Los Angeles mayoral race is a tight battle between California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso, a recent poll showed.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, which was also sponsored by The Los Angeles Times, showed 24 percent of likely voters supported Caruso and 23 percent supported Bass. Thirty-nine percent of voters were undecided.

Forty-three percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of Bass, with 17 percent holding an unfavorable view of her. Meanwhile, 35 percent had a favorable view of Caruso, compared to 26 percent with an unfavorable view of him.

An earlier poll from Berkeley and the Times conducted in February found that Bass had a much more significant lead over Caruso, who had only recently entered the race At that time, 32 percent of likely voters said they would vote for Bass compared to 8 percent for Caruso.

One reason for Caruso’s jump in popularity is an increase in his visibility.

According to the Times, Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer, has spent almost $9 million on television and digital advertising since February, while Bass has not aired television ads thus far in her campaign.

“Caruso has had the airwaves to himself,” Mark DiCamillo, who directed the poll, said to the Times.

“It’s a classic case where he’s getting out in front, and he’s defining himself before his opponents can define him on their terms…. Apparently the advertising is getting people’s attention,” he added.

The poll included 2,047 registered voters, 1,380 of whom were determined to be likely voters based on their interest in the election and voting history. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Caruso, the founder of a real estate company and a philanthropist, entered the mayoral race in February. He has pledged that, if elected, he will “put an end to street homelessness, make our communities safer, and clean up corruption,” according to his campaign website.

Bass has served six terms representing California’s 37th district. She has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the upcoming mayoral race.

“Karen fights to meet the kitchen table needs of Los Angeles families and of families across America,” Pelosi said of Bass. “What keeps you up at night is what keeps her up at night as she works on solutions that will make a difference in people’s lives.”

The mayoral primary is scheduled to take place in June.

The city’s current mayor, Eric Garcetti (D), was nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to India, however the nomination remains on hold in Congress amid concerns over his handling of sexual harassment allegations against his former chief of staff.