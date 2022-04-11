DeSantis signs law that supports involved fatherhood in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a new law on Monday that will support programs that encourage involved fatherhood in the state.

HB 7065, a $70 million initiative, will provide resources for educational and mentorship programs to help children, fathers and families in the state through the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

DJJ will create a mentorship program to help at-risk youth through the new initiative, hosting various programs such as barbershop talks and fatherhood classes.

DCF will also launch a statewide campaign to raise awareness around the importance of fatherhood, supporting nonprofit organizations to help fathers stay engaged and connect with their children, along with case managers and resources to assist fathers looking for employment opportunities.

The new initiative comes as more than 18 million children in the U.S. do not have a father in their home, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

“This has a severe impact on children, and often leads to dropping out of school, crime and substance abuse,” DeSantis said at a news conference on Monday.

“Incredibly, there are those who diminish the importance of fatherhood and the nuclear family – we will not let that happen in our state. I am proud to say we are doing everything we can to support involved fatherhood in Florida.”

NFL Hall of Famer and sports broadcaster Tony Dungy, who founded the nonprofit organization All Pro Dad, said in a statement that the new state initiative will provide “good help” to fathers in the state.

“This is going to be tremendous and such a good help to fathers in Florida,” Dungy said. “This bill is so important. I want to thank all of the men and women that have been behind this. It is going to allow groups like All Pro Dad and people like those here today to do great things for our fathers here in Florida.”