US calls for nonessential staff at Shanghai Consulate to leave amid COVID spike

The State Department has called for the “voluntary departure” of nonessential U.S. Consulate General Shanghai employees and their families as COVID-19 cases in the area surge.

An announcement posted Monday by the U.S. Mission to China said the decision was “due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and impact of restrictions related to the implementation of public health response measures.”

It noted that the voluntary authorization for the employees and their relatives to leave was issued on Friday.

“While the Consulate General remains closed to the public due to local COVID-19 control measures, it will remain staffed and continue to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in need,” the announcement added.

Shanghai has issued harsh coronavirus-related lockdowns that have left residents frustrated and struggling to access necessities such as food, according to multiple reports. Now, more than 25 million people in the city have been forced to remain indoors after a complete lockdown was implemented on April 5 as part of China’s “zero tolerance” COVID-19 strategy.

Video footage posted to social media showed residents in the city screaming out of their high-rise apartments, anxious to leave the severe lockdown.

On Monday, officials announced that areas would loosen the lockdown to allow for “appropriate activity” in neighborhoods without COVID-19 cases. But Shanghai reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 asymptomatic infections on Sunday, according to Reuters.