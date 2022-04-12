trending:

The View hosts grill former Trump aide Farah for ‘politicizing the virus’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/12/22 3:56 PM ET
Hosts of ABC’s The View pressed Former White House director of communications Alyssa Farah about her role in shaping former president Trump’s messaging during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were things that were said by Democrats early on that politicized the virus,” Farah said during Tuesday’s show.

Co-host Suny Hostin quickly interjected, asking “what …?”

“You were part of the administration that politicized the virus,” Hostin told Farah.

“And I understand, I take responsibility,” she responded, to which Hostin replied “you must.”

“Trump politicized the hell out of this virus, but Vice President Kamala Harris said in a debate ‘if doctor Fauci says I should get it I will, but I’m not getting a Trump vaccine,'” Farah said.

“That was way after this vaccine was politicized by your boss,” Hostin shot back.

Farah, since leaving Trump’s White House, has written a book about her experience in the administration and has signed a deal with CNN as a contributor, often blasting the former president and his allies while appearing on their airwaves.

A former top aide to Vice President Pence, Farah said late last year she believes Pence will run for president in 2024.

