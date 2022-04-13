Forecasters predict ‘above-normal’ 2022 hurricane season

The 2022 hurricane season will be “above-normal,” according to predictions from tropical weather forecasters at AccuWeather.

Veteran meteorologist and hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski predicted that there is a “a higher-than-normal chance that a major hurricane could make landfall in the mainland United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands,” according to the forecaster.

Specifically, the forecaster predicted 16-20 named storms. Of those, three to five of the storms are predicted to reach hurricane status.

The Atlantic hurricane season will begin on June 1, but the forecasters at AccuWeather also expect active preseason storms and urged people in hurricane-prone areas to prepare for an especially tough season.

The latest predictions come after two particularly bad years of storms.

The hurricane season of 2020 was especially severe at unprecedented levels as a record number of 30, named storms struck. The next year saw 21 named storms, according to AccuWeather.

The 30-year-average is only 14 named storms per season.

According to AccuWeather, a weak La Niña is in place and will contribute to the harshness of the 2022 hurricane season, particularly in the beginning.

“Don’t wait until June to prepare,” Kottlowski said. “We’ve had preseason development over the last seven years and certainly you need to prepare now. So now’s the time to get your hurricane plan in place.”