Home Depot founder: Biden ‘worse than Jimmy Carter’

Home Depot founder Ken Langone said that he believes President Biden is “worse than Jimmy Carter.”

The billionaire criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the current economy and ongoing issues of rising inflation while speaking on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

“This was a real serious case of inflation. We lost a whole year on addressing the issue. Only because, frankly, we have leadership today in America that isn’t willing to admit when they’re wrong. They made a terrible blunder here, and now the price has got to be paid,” Langone told host Neil Cavuto.

Langone also criticized Biden’s handling of the Keystone XL pipeline closure and the president’s blame on oil companies, saying, “The other thing is we’ve exacerbated the problem. For example, the energy issue in America, we didn’t have to be deficient like we are. Hell, by now, that pipeline would have been almost complete.”

“Biden’s now saying, he’s now blaming the oil companies. This is a disgrace. The oil companies are reacting to supply and demand. You’re going to see it in their earnings when their earnings come out. If they’re making all this much money, where are they in the numbers? It’s wrong. It’s absolutely wrong,” he continued. “And nobody’s doing anything about it yet in a way that going to address the issue.”

Biden said Tuesday that he was doing “everything within [his] power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has led Western countries to sanction Russia and ban oil imports.

Inflation rates have hit records that have not been seen since 1981 as costs across the nation continue to skyrocket.