News

CNN anchor breaks down while reporting on death of Ukrainian child

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/14/22 9:28 AM ET

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar broke down in tears Thursday morning while reporting on the deaths of civilians in Ukraine amid Russia’s bloody invasion of the country, which has now stretched more than a month.

The Ukrainain government says nearly 200 children have been killed during Russia’s invasion, Keilar reported, noting that figure is likely a gross underestimate of the actual number of young people who have died during shelling and firefighting in the war-torn nation.

Keilar, reporting from Lviv, listed off a number of reported deaths of children in cities like Kyiv and Mariupol, where fighting is still underway.

“An Associated Press photographer said he witnessed the death of a six year old in Mariupol when Russian forces shelled the building she was staying. And she was … she was wearing unicorn pajamas,” Keilar said, her eyes welling with tears and briefly stopping. “… as an ambulance rushed her to a hospital where she died.”

Ukrainian officials have for weeks accused Russian forces of targeting innocent civilians, including women and children.

President Biden has condemned the attacks, branding Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and vowing to provide support and military aid to the Ukrainian army.

Like several of the nation’s leading cable news companies, CNN has sent a number of its top journalists and news personalities to various cities across Ukraine in recent weeks to provide reporting and analysis on the war from the ground.

