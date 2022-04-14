trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Pair of books by Fox’s Shannon Bream lands on NYT bestsellers list

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/14/22 1:13 PM ET
YouTube/Fox7 Austin

Fox News anchor and reporter Shannon Bream has notched two slots on the New York Times best-sellers list in the category of advice, how-to and miscellaneous for the week ending April 2.

Bream’s “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak,” ranked at No. 3 for the week, ahead of her first title “The Women of the Bible Speak,” which took the No. 8 slot despite being published last year.

Both titles explore prominent women figures in the Bible and discuss their lives and faith as reported through scripture.

Bream’s titles were published through Fox News Book, a new vertical launched by Fox News Media after it signed a deal with HarperCollins Publishers in 2020.

“I think some people may be intimidated and don’t want to pick up the Bible and start reading Genesis or Exodus,” Bream told The Los Angeles Times during a recent interview.

“But these are beautiful and compelling stories, and I feel like if we can put them in this format where people get to know and understand these characters and say ‘I can relate to what that woman is going through’ — it makes them feel less alone.”

Tags Shannon Bream

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Will Trump practice ‘the art of ...
  2. GOP votes to withdraw from ...
  3. DeSantis tells migrants on bus from ...
  4. The Memo: Democrats face nightmare ...
  5. Democratic poll: Ending ...
  6. Amy Schumer says she received death ...
  7. Russia accuses Ukrainian forces of ...
  8. Schumer: White House closer to ...
  9. McCarthy faces grumbles from right ...
  10. Two Florida men admit to voting ...
  11. Fetterman opens wide lead in ...
  12. Trump joins Biden in calling ...
  13. Is Trumpism finally cracking?
  14. Tennessee state senator offers Hitler ...
  15. Russia sanctions 398 members of ...
  16. Democrats face pressure from ...
  17. Bus with migrants sent by Texas ...
  18. Second bus drops off migrants near ...
Load more

Video

See all Video