Rep. Moore tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19, joining a number of lawmakers who have recently tested positive for the virus.

“Today, I was experiencing very mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. I got tested as a precaution and tested positive for COVID-19,” Moore said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I’m following guidance from my doctors and quarantining.”

In her Twitter thread, Moore also asked members of the public to remain “vigilant” amid the pandemic, advising them to get vaccinated, follow mask mandates and practice social distancing.

Moore’s diagnosis comes as several congressional lawmakers and Biden administration officials have tested positive for the virus, many after attending the Gridiron Dinner earlier this month.

The outbreaks have prompted questions about whether Washington should continue to hold indoor events with large crowds.

In an email on Sunday, White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) president Steve Portnoy said those who plan to attend the annual dinner later this month must be vaccinated against the virus.

“There are risks attendant to everything we’ll do over the next few weeks— hanging out with friends, going to briefings, attending Easter Sunday services or Passover Seders, and, of course, celebrating the First Amendment at our annual dinner,” Portnoy wrote in the email.

“Each of us should judge our respective risk thresholds before engaging in any of these activities.”